15-y-o Keisha Thomas missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Keisha Thomas, otherwise called 'Camille', of Stewart district, Mocho, Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, January 3.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Mocho police are that Keisha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keisha Thomas is being asked to contact the Mocho police at (876) 610-6267, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Keisha Thomas was available at the time of this publication.