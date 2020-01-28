15-y-o Kerena Scott missing
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kerena Scott, otherwise called 'Miss Chin', of East Prospect, Crystal City in St Thomas, who has been missing since Tuesday, January 07.
She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Reports from the Morant Bay police are that Kerena left home for school about 8:30 am wearing a white blouse, burgundy plaid tunic, white socks and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerena Scott is being asked to contact the Morant Bay police at 876-982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy