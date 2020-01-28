15-y-o Kerena Scott missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kerena Scott, otherwise called 'Miss Chin', of East Prospect, Crystal City in St Thomas, who has been missing since Tuesday, January 07.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that Kerena left home for school about 8:30 am wearing a white blouse, burgundy plaid tunic, white socks and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerena Scott is being asked to contact the Morant Bay police at 876-982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.