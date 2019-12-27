15-y-o Kianna Miller of Portmore missing since Christmas Day

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fifteen-year-old Kianna Miller, of Bonito Way, Phase 1, Portmore in St Catherine has been reported missing since Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Kianna is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Kianna was last seen at home about 4:00 pm wearing a pink dress.

Anyone knowing Kianna's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.