15-y-o Kimberly Smith of Portmore Villa missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kimberly Smith, a student of Portmore Villa, Gregory Park in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, February 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet nine inches tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that Kimberly was last seen at home about 2:30 pm, wearing a blue-and-white merino and white skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Kimberly's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.