15-y-o Kyra Morle reported missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kyra Morle of Bogue Village, St James who has been missing since yesterday, January 18.

Kyra is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 8:30 am, Kyra was last seen at home wearing a burgundy blouse, blue shorts and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kyra is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at (876) 684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.