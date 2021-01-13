15-y-o Nathalia Graham missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nathalia Graham of Newbury Avenue, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Monday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that about 5:00 pm, Nathalia was last seen at home wearing a grey dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nathalia Graham is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.