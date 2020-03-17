15-y-o Nickayla Campbell goes missing in Ocho Rios
ST ANN, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann Town who has been missing since Monday, March 16.
Nickayla is of brown complexion, medium build, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair.
Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that Nickayla was last seen in the town of Ocho Rios. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing Nickayla's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy