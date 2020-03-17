15-y-o Nickayla Campbell goes missing in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann Town who has been missing since Monday, March 16.

Nickayla is of brown complexion, medium build, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that Nickayla was last seen in the town of Ocho Rios. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Nickayla's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.