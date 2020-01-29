15-y-o Nickesha Campbell of Kingston 11 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickesha Campbell of a Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 address, who has been reported missing since Monday, January 27.

Nickesha is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Nickesha was last seen in Payne Land about 1:53 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Nickesha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876- 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.