15-y-o Owen Buckle missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Owen Buckle of Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8, who has been missing since yesterday.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about four feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 4:30 am, Owen was last seen at a facility in Kingston. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Owen Buckle is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at (876) 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Owen Buckle was made available at the time of this publication.