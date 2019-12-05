15-y-o Paul Chambers of Morant Bay missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Paul Chambers of Lyssons Road, Morant Bay in St Thomas who has been reported missing since Monday, December 2.

Paul is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that Paul was last seen on the compound of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency about 1:30 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Paul's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-8220, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.