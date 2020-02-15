15-y-o Portland girl, Dejenia Fletcher, missing

PORTLAND, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Dejenia Fletcher, student of Industry District, Portland who has been reported missing since on Tuesday, February 11.

Dejenia is of dark brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Hopewell Police are that Dejenia was last seen at home wearing her school uniform -- burgundy tunic, yellow blouse, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone knowing Dejenia's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hopewell Police at 876-913-0202, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.