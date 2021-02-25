15-y-o Shantel Stephenson missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shantel Stephenson of Penwood Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet four inches tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 4:00 pm, Shantel was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, black tights and a pair of orange slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantel Stephenson is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police Station at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.