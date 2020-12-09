15-y-o Shaquellia Gallimore missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shaquellia Gallimore otherwise called 'Shani', of Old Harbour Villa, Old Harbour, who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 140 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Shaquellia was last seen at home dressed in an orange blouse, blue jeans and a pair of white Nike slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaquellia Gallimore is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at (876)983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shaquellia Gallimore was made available at the time of this publication.