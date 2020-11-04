15-y-o Shermaine Williams missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shermaine Williams of Narine Lane, Old Harbour in St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, November 3.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 5:30 pm, Shermaine was last seen at home wearing green shorts and a black blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shermaine Williams is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police Station at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.