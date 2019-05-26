15-y-o Taniel Johnson of Red Hills reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Taniel Johnson, otherwise called 'Pinky', of Burnside Hill, in Red Hills, St Andrew who has been missing since yesterday Saturday, May 25

Taniel is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that Taniel was last seen at Pitcain Valley in St Andrew. She was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Anyone knowing Taniel's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Red Hill Police at 876- 945-8270 Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.