15-y-o Tashena Thomas of St James missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tashena Thomas, otherwise called 'Tish', of Africa district, Lilliput, St James who has been missing since Tuesday, January 26.

Tashena is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The police said that Tashena was last seen at home about 8:30 am, wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of green slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Tashena's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.