15-y-o Tia of Kingston 14 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nathana Jones otherwise called 'Tia', of Columbus Road in Kingston 14, who has been reported missing since Sunday, November 24.

Nathana is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Darling Street Police are that Nathana was last seen at home about 1:15 pm, wearing a white crop top, white jeans and a pair of white Timberland shoes.

Anyone knowing Nathana's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876-948-6773, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.