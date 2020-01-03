15-y-o Wadia Pennicooke of Petersfield missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Fifteen-year-old Wadia Pennicooke, of Strathbogie district in Petersfield, Westmoreland has reported being missing since Wednesday, January 1.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Whithorn Police are that Wadia was last seen at home about 6:00 am dressed in a black blouse and grey tights.

Anyone knowing Wadia's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Whithorn Police at 876- 957-7713, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.