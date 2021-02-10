15-y-o Yashena Binns of Kingston 11 missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Yashena Binns, otherwise called 'Anna-kay' of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Sunday, February 8.
Anna-kay is of black complexion, medium build and about four feet tall, with permed hair.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Anna-kay was last seen at home about 6:30 am, dressed in a striped black-and-white blouse and black distressed jeans with a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing Anna-kay's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop 311 or police emergency 119.
