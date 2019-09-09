15-y-o boy struck by lightning dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenage boy was killed yesterday after being struck by lightning in his community, the police have said.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Jahnoy Dacres of Bamboo Ridge, Glengoffe in St Catherine.

Reports from the Glengoffe police are that about 12:30 pm, Jahnoy was picking guineps during a thunderstorm when the incident occurred. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.