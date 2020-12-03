15-y-o charged with manslaughter

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that led to the death of a man in Point district in St Elizabeth on Saturday.

Lawmen said that about 9:30 pm, the teen was in the company of three other men and was playing with a firearm when an explosion was heard.

It was discovered that 20-year-old Steven Lewis was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Hours later, the accused was handed over to the police.

His court date is being finalised.