15-y-o charged with manslaughter
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that led to the death of a man in Point district in St Elizabeth on Saturday.
Lawmen said that about 9:30 pm, the teen was in the company of three other men and was playing with a firearm when an explosion was heard.
It was discovered that 20-year-old Steven Lewis was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at hospital.
Hours later, the accused was handed over to the police.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy