15-y-o ward-of-the-state Diamond Miller missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Diamond Miller, a ward of the state at the St Monica Girls Home, Clarendon who has been missing since Wednesday, December 11.

Diamond is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Police reports are that Diamond was last seen leaving for school. She was dressed in a white blouse and a brown tunic.

Anyone knowing Diamond's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Chapelton Police Station at (876) 987-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.