15-y-o ward-of-the-state Eric Simpson missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Eric Simpson, a ward of the state at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre who has been missing since Sunday, February 14.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about five feet tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Eric was last seen at the facility wearing a khaki pants, shirt and black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eric Simpson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Eric was made available at the time of this publication.