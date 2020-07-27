15-year-old Jada Reid missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jada Reid of Ancho district, Whithorn in Westmoreland who has been missing since Sunday, July 26.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 7:30 pm, Reid was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jada Reid is being asked to contact the Whithorn Police at 876-957-7713, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Jada Reid was available at the time of this publication.