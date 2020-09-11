15-year-old Nickayla Campbell missing

ST ANN, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, St Ann, who has been missing since Saturday, September 5.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Nickayla was last seen at home about 9:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickayla Campbell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or, the nearest police station.