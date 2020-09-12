15-year-old Rickaria-Jorja Lewis missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rickaria-Jorja Lewis of Hart Boulevard, Mango Walk, St James, who has been missing since Thursday, September 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that Rickaria-Jorja was last seen at home about 1:00 pm. Her mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rickaria-Jorja Lewis is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at 876-952-8626, police 119 emergency number or, the nearest police station.

No photograph of Rickaria-Jorja Lewis was available.