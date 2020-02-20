15-year-old Tahjae Smith missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tahjae Smith of Oddman Lane, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Wednesday, February 19.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

According to the police, Tahjae was last seen at home at about 10:30 am; however his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tahjae is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.