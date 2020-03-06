15-year-old girls Saskie Smith, Ashanti Grey missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ananda Alerts have been activated for two 15-year-old girls of Kingston addresses.
Saskie Smith of Central Road, Kingston 10 has been reported missing since Friday, February 28, while Ashanti Grey of Rhoden Crescent, Kingston 11, has been missing since Wednesday, March 4.
Saskie is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that Saskie was last seen at home about 4:30 pm wearing a black blouse, black pants and black Adidas slippers.
No photograph was available for Saskie at the time of this publication.
Meanwhile, Ashanti is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 8 inches tall.
The Hunts Bay Police say that Ashanti was last seen wearing a white blouse, multi coloured tights and a pair of slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of either Saskie or Ashanti is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184, the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
