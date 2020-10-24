15-year-old's body found

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The body of 15-year-old Sanique Leachman, the teen who was presumed buried by debris after a land slippage yesterday in Shooters Hill, was found at approximately 11:24 am today.

The search efforts were conducted by members of the community, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and members of the church.

The teen went missing after a major landslide flattened the home she shared with her father, Romeo Leachman.

The body of the elder Leachman was found yesterday.

The father-daughter duo was reportedly asleep inside the house when the landslide swept the wooden house in which they lived metres down a slope in a section of the community called Toby's Gully or Passion Gardens yesterday morning.

The father, a 42-year-old landscaper, perished in the mudslide. His body was found buried in the rubble by residents who were alerted when neighbours shouted for help.