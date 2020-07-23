150 Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago to return home soon says Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says some 150 Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago will be returning to the island soon.

The minister said that the Jamaicans will be returning home despite the fact that the borders of the twin-island republic remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Government has approved a 150-seat Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight to bring the Jamaicans home.

In a statement today, Johnson Smith said “we express our appreciation to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and in particular the Minister of National Security with whom I was able to discuss the matter, and who has approved the repositioning of a CAL plane from Port of Spain to Kingston.”

“We started discussions with CAL as soon as it was brought to our attention that there was a large number of Jamaicans in the twin-island republic who had not been aware of the June repatriation flight or had not been able to travel because of obligations at that time, but for whom return home has since become urgent. It became important however, to also raise the issue with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and together a solution has been found,” she said.

She explained that 124 Jamaicans and their dependents have approached the Jamaican High Commission in Port of Spain indicating the urgency of their need to return.

According to the ministry, Johnson Smith told Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago, “If you are one of the Jamaican nationals who have registered and have been approved on Jamcovid19, and you have advised the Jamaican High Commission of your need to return to Jamaica, you will be placed on the flight list. If your circumstances have changed and you no longer wish to travel at this time, you should advise the High Commission.”

Johnson Smith also indicated that she has asked the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) to work with CAL to ascertain the fare and ticketing policy for persons already in possession of CAL tickets, so that details may be finalised and provided to interested persons as quickly as possible.

The minister said that other Jamaicans wishing to return to the country, should immediately contact the High Commission so that the list of passengers may be finalised with the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of National Security.

The details of the Caribbean Airlines flight (including date, time, fare) will be sent to the 150 nationals and dependents approved for departure, the ministry said.

A waitlist will be maintained in order of receipt, in the event that there are late changes by approved travellers and time permits for the substitutions.

Johnson Smith also reminded nationals across the world of the importance of registering with the relevant Jamaican Mission to ensure that they are accounted for, especially in this rapidly changing environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jamaican High Commission in Port of Spain may be contacted as below: Jamaica@jhcpos.org 868 6224995 ext 24 or 22 10:00am to 4:00pm.