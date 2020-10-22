155 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 155 new cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed five deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases consist of 79 males and 76 females with ages ranging from six months to 89 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 8,600, of which 4,214 are active.

Of the new cases, 63 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 27 are from St James, 19 each are from St Catherine and St Ann, eight each are from Hanover and Manchester, three each are from Portland and Trelawny, two are from Westmoreland and one each are from Clarendon, St Mary and St Elizabeth. All of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the five new deaths include a 61-year-old male from St James, a 39-year-old male from St James, a 61-year-old male from Portland, a 67-year-old male from St Mary and a 52-year-old male from St Mary.

Two of the new deaths were previously reported under investigation. This brings the total confirmed deaths in the country to 179. Another death was also reported under investigation today.

In addition, the ministry also reported that 79 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,095.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.