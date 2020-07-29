15 million new jobs by 2030 in transition to a net-zero emission economy, IDB and ILO say

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) study shows that the transition to a net-zero emission economy could create 15 million net new jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) by 2030.

The report said the transition to a net-zero carbon economy would end 7.5 million jobs in fossil fuel electricity, fossil fuel extraction, and animal-based food production.

However, it said these lost jobs are compensated for new employment opportunities as 22.5 million jobs could be created in agriculture and plant-based food production, renewable electricity, forestry, construction, and manufacturing.

The report further highlights how shifting to healthier and more sustainable diets, which reduce meat and dairy consumption while increasing plant-based foods, would create jobs and reduce pressure on the region's unique biodiversity. With this shift, LAC's agri-food sector could expand the creation of 19 million full-time equivalent jobs despite 4.3 million fewer jobs in livestock, poultry, dairy and fishing, the report noted.

It also offered a blueprint on how countries can create decent jobs and transition to net-zero emissions. This, it said, includes policies facilitating the reallocation of workers, advance decent work in rural areas, offer new business models, enhance social protection and support to displaced, enterprises, communities and workers.