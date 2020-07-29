15 million new jobs by 2030 in transition to a net-zero emission economy, IDB and ILO say
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) study shows that the transition to a net-zero emission economy could create 15 million net new jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) by 2030.
The report said the transition to a net-zero carbon economy would end 7.5 million jobs in fossil fuel electricity, fossil fuel extraction, and animal-based food production.
However, it said these lost jobs are compensated for new employment opportunities as 22.5 million jobs could be created in agriculture and plant-based food production, renewable electricity, forestry, construction, and manufacturing.
The report further highlights how shifting to healthier and more sustainable diets, which reduce meat and dairy consumption while increasing plant-based foods, would create jobs and reduce pressure on the region's unique biodiversity. With this shift, LAC's agri-food sector could expand the creation of 19 million full-time equivalent jobs despite 4.3 million fewer jobs in livestock, poultry, dairy and fishing, the report noted.
It also offered a blueprint on how countries can create decent jobs and transition to net-zero emissions. This, it said, includes policies facilitating the reallocation of workers, advance decent work in rural areas, offer new business models, enhance social protection and support to displaced, enterprises, communities and workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy