15 more test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 15 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 920.

The ministry said the new cases consist of five women and 10 men, with ages ranging from 23 to 59 years. Four of the cases have addresses in St Thomas, with three classified as contacts of a confirmed cases, and one is under investigation.

The ministry said eight of the cases have addresses in Clarendon, including seven classified as imported and one as a contact of a confirmed case.

The remaining three cases are from Kingston and St Andrew and are classified as contacts of a confirmed case, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, two more patients recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 745.

