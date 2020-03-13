15 new coronavirus cases in Florida
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health late last night (March 12) announced 15 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.
These 15 new positive cases were tested in Florida Department of Health labs. The Department of Health is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports. Results from private labs will initially include fewer details, such as travel, because the state epidemiological team does not learn about the private lab cases until the results are added into the state system. As soon as the Department of Health learns of a positive case from a private lab, the epidemiological investigation begins. The Department of Health will provide additional information about private lab cases as soon as details become available.
New Positive Cases
A 73-year-old male in Palm Beach County. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
A 74-year-old male in Palm Beach County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
A 50-year-old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 24-year-old female in Alachua County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
A 70-year-old male in Volusia County. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
A 83-year-old male in Duval County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 57-year-old male in Clay County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 28-year-old female in Broward County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 25-year-old female in Broward County. This is a travel related case.
A 20-year-old female Texas resident in Broward County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
A 68-year-old female in Broward CountyThis case is associated with Port Everglades.
A 36-year-old male in Broward County. This is a travel-related case.
A 49-year-old female Hillsborough County. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
A 77-year old male in Lee County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
