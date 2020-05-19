15 people now allowed at funerals
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has increased the number of people allowed to attend funerals to 15.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, gave the update at yesterday's COVID-19 press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.
McKenzie said the decision came after a meeting with undertakers some weeks ago.
"They recommended 15 funerals per day, at each cemetery,” he said.
The minister said the 15 individuals at each funeral will include 10 mourners plus the reverend and the persons who will be doing the burial.”
He noted that sanitary requirements and other coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols were addressed at the meeting.
"Funerals are allowed using the guidelines that have been set out in the order and those guidelines are working as we continue to work with the undertakers to ensure that they are maintained," he said.
Funeral gatherings were restricted to no more than 20 people in March and the number was later reduced to no more than 10 people as the Government tightened the measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
