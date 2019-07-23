16-y-o Abigail Leslie of Stony Hill missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Sixteen-year-old Abigail Leslie of Red Ground district in Stony Hill, St Andrew has been reported missing since Saturday, July 20.

Abigail is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Abigail was last seen at home about 4:00 pm, dressed in a blue and black sweater and black pants.

Anyone knowing Abigail's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.