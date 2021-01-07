16-y-o Althea Jones missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Althea Jones, otherwise called 'Abby', of Duke Street, May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, January 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 6:00 pm, Althea was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black-and-white skirt and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Althea Jones is being asked to contact the May Pen police at (876) 986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Althea Jones was available at the time of this publication.