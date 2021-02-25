16-y-o Anecia Williams missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica—An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old student Anecia Williams of Dr Bell Drive, Bushy Park, Clarendon who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

The police said that Anecia was last seen at home about 8:30 pm, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anecia Williams is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Anecia Williams was available at the time of this publication.