16-y-o Arnett Gardens girl missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ceeanna Buckley of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 14, who has been missing since November 4.

Ceeanna is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that Ceeanna was discovered missing from home about 4:30 pm, and all attempts to locate her have failed. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ceeanna Buckley is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photo was available