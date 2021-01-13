16-y-o Brittany Bouges missing

PORTLAND, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brittany Bouges of Drapers Heights, Portland who has been missing since Monday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that Brittany was last seen at home and has not been seen since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittany Bouges is being asked to contact the Port Antonio police at 876-322-9368, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.