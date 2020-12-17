16-y-o Brittany Miller missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brittany Miller of Windsor Heights, Central Village, who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 11:00 am., Brittany was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittany Miller is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at (876) 984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.