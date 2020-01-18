16-y-o Cassava Piece, St Andrew girl missing
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sashagay Thompson of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8, who has been reported missing since Friday, January 17.
Sashagay is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Sashagay was last seen in Half Way Tree wearing a white blouse, grey tunic, green belt and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone knowing Sashagay's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-9241421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Sashagay was available at the time of his publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy