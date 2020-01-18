16-y-o Cassava Piece, St Andrew girl missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sashagay Thompson of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8, who has been reported missing since Friday, January 17.

Sashagay is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Sashagay was last seen in Half Way Tree wearing a white blouse, grey tunic, green belt and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Sashagay's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-9241421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Sashagay was available at the time of his publication.