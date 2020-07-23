16-y-o Dinah Green missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dinah Green of Dumfries in Montego Bay, St James, who has been missing since Wednesday, July 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that Dinah was last seen at home about 11:00 am, wearing a lavender blouse and multi-coloured shorts. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dinah Green is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police Station at 876-684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.