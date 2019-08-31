16-y-o Junior Smith of Portmore missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Sixteen-year-old Junior Smith of Passagefort Drive in Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, August 27.

Junior is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Junior was last seen at home about 4:00 pm wearing a pair of brown underpants.

Anyone knowing Junior's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.