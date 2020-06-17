16-y-o Kaylia Bryan missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kaylia Bryan of Glen Drive, Kingston 8, who has been missing since Sunday, June 14.

Kaylia was last seen at home about 11:00 am and has not been heard from since.

When last seen she was dressed in a jeans skirt and black slippers. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaylia Bryan is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kaylia Bryan was obtained at the time of this publication.