16-y-o Keviecia Francis missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Keviecia Francis of Passagefort Drive, Waterford in St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 8.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

According to the police, Keviecia was last seen in Naggo Head in the parish about 9:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unclear. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keviecia Francis is being asked to contact the Portmore Police Station at 876- 989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.