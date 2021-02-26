16-y-o Kim Johnson of Old Harbour missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kim Johnson of Berkfield Meadows, Old Harbour in St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, February 23.

She's of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Johnson was last seen at home about 5:00 pm wearing a red blouse and jeans pants. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Johnson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.