16-y-o Kiwonna Sommers reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kiwonna Sommers, of a government facility who has been reported missing since Monday, March 1.

She of dark complexion, slim build and is about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 12:30 pm Kiwonna was last seen at the Trinity Medical Centre in St James. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Kiwonna's whereabouts is asked to contact the Falmouth police at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.