16-y-o Monepha Wedderburn missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Monepha Wedderburn of 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew who has been missing since Monday, August 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, Monepha was last seen at home wearing a pink top, floral pants and brown slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Monepha Wedderburn is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police Station at (876) 967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.