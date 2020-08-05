16-y-o Natalia Gayle is missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police is seeking the public's help to locate 16-year-old Natalia Gayle of Gordon Close, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, August 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

According to the police, Natalia was last seen at home, however her mode of dress at the time has not been confirmed.

Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.